[Photo News] Asiana's 'Beautiful Classroom' in Mongolia

BUSINESS

(Asiana Airlines)

Asiana Airlines Managing Director Cho Young-Seok (fourth from right, third row) poses with students and officials from School 83 in Ulaanbaatar after launching the first Beautiful Classroom Project in Mongolia on Wednesday to support children’s education.The air carrier said the partnership coincides with the opening of its Ulaanbaatar route in July. Volunteer teams comprising employees have been sent to School 83 to help renovate its gymnasium and repair walls and other facilities.The corporate social responsibility project kicked off in 2012 to support children in rural areas in countries like China, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Vietnam and India.