MU:CON to connect K-pop musicians with the world

Seventy-four acts will participate in the event, hosted by the Korea Creative Content Agency, including rock bands Daybreak and South Club, girl group Laboum, rhythm-and-blues singers Sam Kim and Suran, known for her collaboration with BTS’ Suga, pop singer Sunwoojunga, and boy band JBJ.
“I thought of myself as someone who has ears open to checking out new music, but there were many artists that I did not know about before. The screening process was as if I were being introduced to them,” Yoon Sang, the artistic director of the festival, said Thursday during a press event at a newly opened cultural complex on Nodeul Island, central Seoul.
|Yun Sang, artistic director of 2019 MU:CON, speaks during a press event Thursday on Nodeul Island. (Yonhap)
|Poster for 2019 MU:CON (Korea Creative Content Agency)
According to Yoon, more than 300 musician teams signed up to participate in the event.
In addition to his role as artistic director, Yoon will also produce music for Singaporean R&B singer Aisyah Aziz, as part of MU:CON Collabo.
“I have produced for foreign musicians before, but have never used K-pop melodies in the tracks. I hope this event can open more opportunities for talented local artists and producers,” he said.
Under MU:CON Collabo, rapper Pluma will work with Portuguese electronic dance music producer Holly, and R&B singer Eyedi will collaborate with Los Angeles-based producer Kevin Wild.
The new wave of K-pop and how music should evolve with technology are among topics that will be discussed at conferences organized as part of the music fair.
There will also be pitching and matchmaking sessions to connect local and overseas producers, buyers and industry officials.
In addition, directors from global music events such as South by South West (US), The Great Escape (Britain), and Reeperbahn Festival (Germany) are set to visit the showcase.
Nicole Franz, senior vice president of Capitol Music Group, a label affiliated with Universal Music Group, will take the podium to discuss collaboration between the K-pop industry and Capitol Music Group.
For more information, visit the event’s official website at www.mucon.kr or ticket.melon.com. The four-day event will be aired live via KBS1TV.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)