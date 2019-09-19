Moon’s approval rating at its lowest point

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in’s job approval rating tumbled to its lowest point since he took office, pollster Realmeter said Thursday.



In a survey of 2,007 eligible voters conducted between Monday and Wednesday by Realmeter, 43.8 percent of the respondents said Moon was doing a good job, down 3.4 percentage points from last week.



Realmeter attributed the decline to continued media reports on the ongoing investigations into Justice Minister Cho Kuk’s family.



The weekly poll was commissioned by TBS and has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.



Moon’s previous lowest approval rating was 44.9 percent in the second week of March.



Moon’s disapproval rating gained 3 percentage points to reach 53 percent, the highest level since he came to power in May 2017.



The gap between approval and disapproval ratings widened beyond the margin of error to 9.2 percentage points.



About 3.2 percent did not respond or said they weren’t sure.







President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)