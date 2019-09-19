Typhoon Tapah expected to bring heavy rain nationwide over weekend

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Typhoon Tapah, building up as it approaches from the south, will affect the Korean Peninsula over the weekend, bringing heavy rain, the weather agency forecast Thursday.Expected to become the nation’s 17th typhoon this year, Tapah is predicted to gain force as it passes through a high-temperature area of the ocean, reaching 28 degrees Celsius on its path toward the peninsula.“Once it shapes into a typhoon within the next 24 hours, Tapah is expected to advance fast southeastward toward Korea, accelerated by the high pressure in the North Pacific Ocean near Taiwan,” the Korea Meteorological Administration said.The weather agency added that the storm’s future route remains uncertain and there is a possibility that it may not hit South Korea directly.Regardless of Tapah’s route, the nation is expected to come under its influence over the weekend.The southern regions and areas along the east coast will get heavy rain Saturday. The downpours are likely to expand across the rest of the country on Sunday and continue till Monday.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)