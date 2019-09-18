Hyundai to install advanced air bags

The group has two auto subsidiaries -- Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors.
The center-side air bags, developed by in-house engineers, are intended to reduce injuries to drivers and front-seat passengers. This air bag prevents drivers and passengers from colliding during a crash and also protects a lone driver from the impact of glass fragments.
|A photo of an internal test of Hyundai Motor’s center-side air bags (Hyundai Motor)
The new air bag will be installed on the right side of the driver’s seat, the company said. It can inflate in 0.03 second in the event of a crash.
According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, 45 percent of car crashes cause secondary damage from collisions between passengers or from flying glass splinters. Hyundai’s new air bag can reduce the chance of head injuries by 80 percent, the company said, citing internal tests.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)