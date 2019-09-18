[Newsmaker] B.I admits drug use, ex-YG chief to be summoned over alleged cover-up

NATIONAL

The ex-chief of YG Entertainment, the label that represents the K-pop band iKON, will soon be summoned after the band’s former leader admitted to some of the drug allegations against him, police said Wednesday.



The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said B.I, whose real name is Kim Han-bin, admitted to past drug use during an interrogation Tuesday.







Former leader of K-pop band iKON B.I, real name Kim Han-bin, leaves the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency after interrogation on Wednesday (Yonhap)