DuPont builds new plant in Cheonan for flexible displays

DuPont Electronics & Imaging's new liquid polyimide plant in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province (DuPont)

In line with growing demand for future materials that enable bendable displays, US conglomerate DuPont Electronics & Imaging said Wednesday that it completed a new plant in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, that will focus on the production of liquid polyimide for flexible display substrates.Liquid Polyimide, or PI, is a cutting-edge material that can substitute for hard and brittle glass substrates for various form factors such as foldable, rollable, bendable or transparent displays.DuPont plans to roll out colored and colorless liquid PI from the plant. Colorless PI is especially essential for transparent screens.The US company has an investment record that stretches two decades in Korea. The new PI plant, located in the Cheonan Foreign Investment Zone, is the latest expansion to DuPont’s efforts to localize its production and research facilities here.At its original Cheonan plant, DuPont has been producing materials for semiconductors and displays, while at its research and development center in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, the company is developing new electronic material technologies.DuPont has been recognized and awarded as an excellent investor by the South Chungcheong provincial government since it was known as Dow Chemical, before its merger.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)