Philips introduces health care AI at Korea’s radiology congress

Demand for better medical services is on the rise globally, but resources, including human resources, are increasingly on the decline, said Philips, whose aim of resolving the situation involves “more effective remedies, improved patient experience, enhanced workflow for medical staff and lowered medical cost.”
|Philips’ new magnetic resonance platform Ingenia Elition (Philips)
The area of radiology is used for precision diagnosis, enabling earlier telling of illness and therefore more affordable and effective treatments.
Philips said the company is introducing a broad scope of portfolio for radiology devices equipped with adaptive intelligence that can process vast volume of medical big data.
Some of the devices on display at the Philips booth at Coex are the magnetic resonance platform Ingenia Elition 3.0T, computed tomography device IQon Spectral CT, ultrasonic anatomical reader EPIQ Elite, intervention X-ray Azurion and a server-type comprehensive data analytics solution IntelliSpace Portal.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)