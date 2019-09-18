Go to Mobile Version

Defense chief denounces drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 18, 2019 - 15:03
  • Updated : Sept 18, 2019 - 15:03

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo on Wednesday denounced recent drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia as "a reckless act" that harms global security and stability.

"It is a serious threat to key energy infrastructure of the world, and a reckless act that undermines the global energy security and regional stability," Jeong said during a ceremony held in Seoul to mark Saudi National Day, expressing hope that the country will swiftly overcome the crisis.


Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo (Yonhap)

Pointing to decadeslong "special relations" between the two countries, the minister also vowed efforts to further enhance bilateral ties in defense and related industry fields.

"In the international community, where competition among countries for their own interests gets fierce, 'strong power' is required, above all, in order to maintain and further create peace," the minister said, adding that their defense cooperation "will serve as momentum for ensuring the power."

Earlier in the day, President Moon Jae-in and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held telephone talks and agreed to strengthen partnerships in the fight against terrorist acts.

Saudi Arabia is South Korea's biggest trading partner in the Middle East and the No. 1 crude oil exporter to Asia's fourth-largest economy. (Yonhap)





