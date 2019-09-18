Disclosure of information about ongoing investigations may be banned after Cho case is closed

NATIONAL

Justice Minister Cho Kuk (Yonhap)

The ruling Democratic Party and the Justice Ministry agreed on Wednesday that the public disclosure of information about ongoing investigations should be banned after the case against members of Justice Minister Cho Kuk’s family is closed.The ministry is taking steps to revise media guidelines to restrict prosecutors from disclosing information concerning ongoing investigations. Under the new guidelines, the justice minister will be able to order an inspection of any prosecutor who leaks such information.The ruling party has accused the prosecution of leaking to the press information about the ongoing investigation into Cho’s family and said that those who disclosed information should be held responsible.Opposition parties have said the changes are intended to obstruct the probe into Cho’s family, or to protect Cho’s wife -- Chung Kyung-shim, who has been indicted on forgery charges -- from being photographed when she is summoned for questioning. Chung is suspected of fraudulently issuing a document that is believed to have helped her daughter gain admission to medical school.Under the Justice Ministry’s revised guidelines, details of all criminal investigations would be withheld from the media, and photo lines could not be set up when a suspect appeared at the prosecution for interrogation. The public would have no way of knowing if a politician or a senior official were questioned about suspected wrongdoing.Cho said before the ministry’s closed-door meeting with the ruling party on Wednesday that the Justice Ministry had begun discussing amendments to the media guidelines for criminal cases under his predecessor, Park Sang-ki.“We will listen to the views of related agencies, and implement (the revision) after the investigation into my family is closed,” Cho said.Chung, a professor at Dongyang University, is suspected of fabricating a certificate using the seal of the university president in 2012. The certificate was submitted as part of her daughter’s medical school application.In a separate probe into alleged financial irregularities involving Cho’s family, the minister’s cousin once removed was arrested on charges of embezzlement and other offenses.The ruling party said it would seek opinions from relevant entities such as the Supreme Court and the Korean Bar Association as it pushes for the revision. The stricter guidelines would apply to investigations by the prosecution.Opposition parties have slammed the Democratic Party, accusing it of having double standards and saying the party had no problem with rampant leaks of information during the prosecution’s investigations into corruption allegations against past conservative administrations. At the time, the Democratic Party made good use of the leaked information, saying it was upholding the public’s right to know, the parties said.Some legal experts have said the toughened guidelines could excessively limit the public’s right to know for the sake of the suspects’ rights.During the meeting Wednesday, the ruling party and the ministry also agreed to work together to expedite legislation at the core of the judicial reform that the Moon Jae-in administration has spearheaded. The envisioned legislation would adjust the balance of the investigative rights between the prosecution and the police, and would establish a separate agency for the investigation of crimes by senior government officials.By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)