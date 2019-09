NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A man in his 60s reportedly set fire to himself and his wife after an argument on a street in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province, at around 12 midnight, Monday.The man took out a container of inflammable material from his car and poured it over his spouse and set her ablaze. He then doused himself with the liquid and lit himself on fire, according to Bundang Police Station.Passersby extinguished the flames and the injured couple were taken to a nearby hospital. The wife and husband are both listed in critical condition and are being treated for second-degree burns.Police are investigating the case.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)