Lotte Duty Free invites youth activists with disabilities for Seoul tour

By Cho Hyee-su
  • Published : Sept 18, 2019 - 16:12
  • Updated : Sept 18, 2019 - 16:13

Lotte Duty Free invited some 20 youth activists with disabilities from South Korea, China, and Japan last month to provide cultural and tourism experiences here, and at the same time address the lack of accessibility for the disabled in major tourist areas, the company said Wednesday. 


Some 20 youth activists with disabilities from Korea, China, and Japan pose for a group photo in front of Gwanghwamun Gate during a tourism event organized by Lotte Duty Free last month. (Lotte Duty Free)

Organized by Lotte Duty Free and Disabled Peoples’ International Korea, the event itinerary included a guided tour around major attractions in Seoul, a chance to view the annual Lotte Duty Free Family Concert, and a discussion on making tourism infrastructure barrier-free.

According to Lotte Duty Free, one of the visually impaired Chinese activists said during the discussion the biggest inconvenience when traveling in Korea is the lack of accessible facilities, adding how a lot of accessible restrooms are used as warehouses instead.

A representative of the company said it has gathered feedback from the discussions and is currently planning a project to make tourist attractions in Korea barrier-free.

By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)


