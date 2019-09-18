Fall wine fair at hotel offers 150 varieties of wine

The biannual event, held every spring and fall, allows wine aficionados to taste 150 varieties of wine, paired with barbecue plates, caprese salad with burrata cheese and Iberico jamon (Iberian ham) with melon.
|Dionysos Wine Fair (Mayfield Hotel)
A wine concierge service will be offered along with discounts on wine purchases. Pop-jazz band Get Alright will take the stage.
Winners of the best dresser award -- only for guests dressed in violet -- and the lucky draw will receive vouchers for the hotel’s restaurant, as well as wine and cosmetic product sets.
Admission costs 20,000 won ($16.80) per person. Package deals are available, including admission for two along with a barbecue plate at 90,000 won. A VIP set for four guests, including a barbecue plate and snacks, costs 250,000 won.
Those who participate in the hotel’s social media event and members of the hotel’s fitness club are eligible for a 25 percent discount. Those who make reservations through Naver’s N-pay can receive a 10 percent discount for the VIP set.
For more information, call the Mayfield Hotel at (02) 2660-9040 or check the hotel’s website at www.mayfield.co.kr.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)