Mirae Asset Daewoo included on DJSI for 8th consecutive year

BUSINESS

Mirae Asset Daewoo`s headquarters in Seoul (Mirae Asset Group)

South Korea’s Mirae Asset Daewoo appeared on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index last week for the eighth consecutive year in recognition of its sustainable management efforts, the company said Tuesday.“We feel honored for obtaining recognition from a globally reputable institution over Mirae Asset’s sustainable management related activities such as social contribution, (improvement) in corporate governance, human rights, the environment and responsible investment,” an official said.“By taking (Mirae Asset’s) inclusion (on the DJSI) for the eighth consecutive year as an opportunity, we will continue our efforts to enhance corporate value and fulfill our duty to society.”The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are best-in-class benchmarks for investors, providing information about companies’ sustainable business practices as reflected in their investment portfolios.They include the World index, which evaluates the world’s top 2,500 companies, the Asia Pacific index for the region’s top 600 companies and the Korea index for the country’s top 200.Launched in 1999, the set of indexes measures the stock performance of the world’s leading companies across 61 industries in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria.Inclusion on the World index means a company is among the top 10 percent of players in a particular industry.Mirae Asset was one of 19 Korean companies on the index.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)