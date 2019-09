Holliger, Saariaho win Isang Yun International Composition Award

ENTERTAINMENT

Heinz Holliger (Priska Ketterer)

Kaija Saariaho (Maarit Kytoharju)

Heinz Holliger and Kaija Saariaho have won the 2019 Isang Yun International Composition Award, the Isang Yun Peace Foundation announced Tuesday, which marked the anniversary of Yun’s birth.The foundation launched the annual award in 2007 to support and recognize composers, continuing Yun’s musical legacy. However, the event was halted in 2014 due to difficulties faced by the foundation’s management. After a six-year hiatus, the award resumed this year.Heinz Holliger is a composer and oboist from Switzerland. Closely associated with Holliger during his days in Berlin, Yun dedicated one of his oboe compositions to the artist.Kaija Saariaho from Finland said she had been a great admirer of Yun’s music and philosophy, according to the foundation.The two winners are to receive prizes and prize money totaling $30,000 on Nov. 3, the anniversary of Yun’s death.By Im Eun-byel ( silverstar@heraldcorp.com