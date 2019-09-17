Holliger, Saariaho win Isang Yun International Composition Award

The foundation launched the annual award in 2007 to support and recognize composers, continuing Yun’s musical legacy. However, the event was halted in 2014 due to difficulties faced by the foundation’s management. After a six-year hiatus, the award resumed this year.
|Heinz Holliger (Priska Ketterer)
Heinz Holliger is a composer and oboist from Switzerland. Closely associated with Holliger during his days in Berlin, Yun dedicated one of his oboe compositions to the artist.
|Kaija Saariaho (Maarit Kytoharju)
Kaija Saariaho from Finland said she had been a great admirer of Yun’s music and philosophy, according to the foundation.
The two winners are to receive prizes and prize money totaling $30,000 on Nov. 3, the anniversary of Yun’s death.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)