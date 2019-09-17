Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Asiana Airlines begins Incheon-Lisbon service from October

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Sept 17, 2019 - 15:12
  • Updated : Sept 17, 2019 - 15:12

Asiana Airlines will kick off two weekly direct flights to Lisbon, Portugal, from Oct. 28 to March 25 next year. 

The Incheon-Lisbon service is the first in the industry for a local air carrier.
The flights will depart from Incheon Airport on Mondays and Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m. and arrive in Lisbon at 6:50 p.m. The return flight will depart from Lisbon at 8:30 p.m. and arrive in Incheon at 5:50 p.m. the next day. 

For the Incheon-Lisbon route, Asiana Airlines will operate its newest aircraft A-350, which offers Economy Smartium seats and in-flight Wi-Fi. 

Economy Smartium consists of premium economy seats only available on the A-350. The seats provide 7-10 centimeters of extra legroom and are located right behind the business class cabin. In addition, special in-flight services and free lounge tickets are offered to passengers, according to Asiana.

Asiana Airlines’ A-350 aircraft (Asiana Airlines)

“With our latest launch of the new European route, we expect to increase our competitiveness as well as expand the flight network in Europe,” said an Asiana Airlines official.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114