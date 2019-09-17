Hanwha shortlisted for Australian infantry fighting vehicle program

BUSINESS

Hanwha’s AS21 Redback IFV. Hanwha Defense.

South Korea’s Hanwha Defense said Tuesday it has been shortlisted for the Australian military’s multi-billion-dollar plan to replace its current ageing fleet of mobility vehicles with advanced capability.According to the company, its AS21 Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle is one of the two contenders for the Land 400 Phase 3 Program. Competing against Hanwha's Redback is German firm Rheinmetall Defence’s Lynx KF41.The two companies' IFVs were selected over other global competitors such as CV90 from BAE Systems and Ajax from General Dynamics. The Australian military is expected to reach a final decision by 2021 after conducting two years of assessment.“Being shortlisted for the Australian military project is a testament to our advanced defense technology and proactive commitment in the global market,” said Hanwha Defense CEO Lee Sung-soo.