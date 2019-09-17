Aveva to upgrade integrated industrial software in digital push

BUSINESS

Aveva CEO Craig Hayman delivers the opening speech at the Aveva World Summit 2019 in Singapore on Tuesday. (Son Ji-hyoung/The Investor)

SINGAPORE -- UK-based industrial software developer Aveva said Tuesday it plans to introduce its newly integrated industrial software by November in its digital push to streamline large-scale projects.The news comes amid the UK company’s push for software integration following its merger with French multinational firm Schneider Electric’s industrial software business in March 2018. Since the merger, Aveva has strived to bring together its design, engineering and construction capacities with Schneider Electric’s business ranging from simulation to operations management.Its three new solutions following the merger -- Aveva United Engineering, Aveva Unified Project Execution and Aveva Enterprise Learning -- hope to target capital-intensive enterprise projects for engineering, procurement and construction. Following the digital transformation, the whole manufacturing process can be traced, tracked, and linked, according to Aveva.Aveva United Engineering will allow industrial enterprise clients to integrate two different processes -- front-end and detailed engineering -- on an intuitive user interface. With Aveva Unified Project Execution, clients will be able to link processes for procurement and construction on a cloud-based environment. For Aveva Enterprise Learning, technologies like extended reality and simulation tools will be used to ensure normal operations of assets.The new integrated software “changes the way operators can engage with EPC companies in designing, building, commissioning, and operating their capital assets,” Aveva CEO Craig Hayman said.“As competition in industry accelerates, the time has come for organizations to innovate to facilitate the transition from the manual, document-centric processes, toward a data-driven vision of project design, procurement, and execution in order to increase safety, reduce costs, and minimize delays,“ he added.Announcing the latest version of the integrated solutions is the key part of the two-day conference Aveva World Summit 2019. Being held in Singapore from Sept. 17-18, the event is designed to infuse a digital mindset to some 400-strong audience from across the globe, according to Aveva.The conference features over 40 speakers, including executives of Aveva such as CEO Craig Hayman, CFO James Kidd and COO Rai Gopinath, as well as Schneider Electric CEO and Chairman Jean-Pascal Tricoire and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Senior Vice President Abdul Nasser Al Mughairbi.Collaborating with Aveva, Schneider Electric will “bring the digital mall into the world of operations and maintenance,” Tricoire told the conference.“(Schneider Electric) acts as the bridge between the digital world and physical world,” he said. “We’ve made sure Schneider follows every step of Aveva’s lifecycle with services on the run.”Speakers at the forum represent firms from around the world such as Nestle, Worley and Korean firms such as Samsung Heavy Industries and Seoul Metro.Aveva has operated in South Korea since 2000 and has worked with domestic clients like the state-led Korean Southern Power, GS Caltex, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.By Son Ji-hyoung