Personal transporter accidents on sharp increase

The number of accidents involving electric skateboards, electric kick scooters and other personal transporters doubled last year from a year ago, a lawmaker said Tuesday.



There were 225 such accidents recorded in 2018, leaving four dead and 238 others injured, compared with 117 accidents the previous year, in which four died and 124 were injured, Rep.







(Yonhap)

Song Seog-jun of the main opposition Liberal Korea Party said, citing data from the Korea Transportation Safety Authority."The sharp increase of accidents is attributable to the expansion of the country's personal mobility device market," Song said. "The number of personal transporters is expected to soar from about 70,000 in 2017 to 200,000-300,000 in 2022." (Yonhap)