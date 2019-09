BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

A US federal court has ordered Dongwon Industries' US unit StarKist Co. to pay a $100 million (118 billion won) fine in a canned tuna price-fixing case, the Korean tuna company said Monday.StarKist plans to pay the fine in installments over the next five years. Of the planned payment, $50 million has already been reflected in the upcoming second-quarter earnings results, and the remainder will be factored in the bottom line later, Dongwon Industries said in a regulatory filing.The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company is wholly owned by Dongwon Industries. (Yonhap)