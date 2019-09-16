Go to Mobile Version

N. Korea expects talks with US likely to take place in a few weeks

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 16, 2019 - 16:35
  • Updated : Sept 16, 2019 - 16:36

A North Korean official said Monday that working-level talks with the United States will likely take place "in a few weeks" but emphasized that discussions on denuclearization will be possible only after all threats to its regime are fully removed. 


(AFP)

In a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency, the director-general of the North Korean foreign ministry's department of American affairs also warned that it will be the US that determines whether the upcoming meeting serves as a "window of opportunity" or brings about a crisis. (Yonhap)



