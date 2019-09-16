Go to Mobile Version

[News Brief] Man sent to prosecutors for attacking Japanese woman in Seoul

By Choi Ji-won
  • Published : Sept 16, 2019 - 17:03
  • Updated : Sept 16, 2019 - 18:45

The police sent the case of a South Korean man in his 30s to the prosecution Monday, seeking indictment on charges of physical assault and verbal insult.

The Seoul Mapo Police Station said the 33-year-old suspect, whose name has not been disclosed, is accused of physically and verbally attacking a 19-year-old Japanese passerby near Hongdae Subway Station on Aug. 23. Pictures and video of the man grabbing the woman by the hair and making malicious statements were posted on social media the same day, drawing criticism from the public.


(Yonhap)

The police had initially booked the man on assault charges, but after finding significant evidence of verbal attacks during the investigation, they additionally charged him with insult.

The suspect has admitted to most of the allegations against him, the police said.

