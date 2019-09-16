Go to Mobile Version

S. Korea names former vice FM as new ambassador to UN

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 16, 2019 - 15:19
  • Updated : Sept 16, 2019 - 15:19

South Korea on Monday named former Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun as its new ambassador to the United Nations, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Cho, who served as first vice foreign minister from September 2018 to May this year, will replace Amb. Cho Tae-yul.


Former Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun (Yonhap)

Entering foreign service in 1979, Cho Hyun worked in various key diplomatic posts, including in India and Austria. In 2006, he served as South Korea's deputy permanent representative to the UN.

The Seoul government also designated Chang Won-sam, chief of its delegation in previous negotiations with the United States over a defense cost-sharing deal, as its consul general in New York, the ministry said.

Yoon Hee-chan, director of the ministry's passport division, was tapped as the country's consul general in Yokohama, Japan. (Yonhap)

 



