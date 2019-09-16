LG Innotek to showcase LED, communications modules for cars in Japan

The LG affiliate will, for the first time, take part in the Automotive World 2019 that kicks off Wednesday for a three-day run in Nagoya -- where Japan’s major auto parts makers, as well as automakers like Toyota, are headquartered.
The event is held in Tokyo every January and in Nagoya in September, attended by around 40,000 car industry officials from about 1,000 related businesses.
|Products featuring the Nexlide-HD module (LG Innotek)
LG Innotek will exhibit its lineups of automotive LED modules and communication chips, including the latest premium Nexlide-HD module and cellular-vehicle to everything module, known as C-V2X, which is key to connected car solutions.
“Japanese carmakers and parts makers do have solid relations, which is difficult for newcomers to step into,” said a company official. “Despite the reality, LG Innotek will prove its technical prowess at the show.”
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)