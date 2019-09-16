S. Korea voices concern over attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities

NATIONAL

South Korea on Monday expressed concern over last week's attacks on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, saying it would undermine regional stability and energy security around the world.







(Reuters-Yonhap)

The drone attacks on two plants at the center of the Middle Eastern country's oil industry took place on Saturday. The Iran-linked Houthi rebel group in Yemen has claimed responsibility for the attacks."The attacks this time posed a serious threat to key international energy infrastructure, and we express concern that they undermine the energy security of the entire world and stability in the region," the ministry said."We condemn any similar acts," it added. (Yonhap)