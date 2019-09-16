Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Jeep Camp in Pyeongchang offers genuine off-road experience

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Sept 16, 2019 - 15:12
  • Updated : Sept 16, 2019 - 15:12

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Korea, a local importer and distributor of the Italian-American auto brands, held a two-day event in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, offering a unique off-road experience with its signature Jeep.



Held Sept. 7-8 at the famous ski resort Phoenix Pyeongchang, the 65-year-old festivities embodied the US brand’s adventurous spirit, the company said. This was the 14th consecutive year in which Fiat Chrysler held a Jeep Camp in South Korea, and it invited 300 teams with 1,000 participants.

The initial event in 2004 was the first of its kind in Northeast Asia and the number of participants has grown every year, reflecting a strong affinity for the brand here.

Jeep enthusiasts had the opportunity to test the vehicles’ off-road performance on 15 specially designed courses on ski slopes. Fans got behind the wheels of different models in the Jeep family, including the latest, the Jeep Wrangler, and the Rubicon -- renowned for its capabilities when crossing a pool of water. 



The event also offered family activities connected with the Jeep lifestyle, including workshops on woodcraft, flying air gliders and the art of creating temporary tattoos. Comedian Yoon Jeong-soo was the MC for the evening’s Jeep Stage, and singer Kim Youn-woo and K-pop band Koyote made the finale that much more special.

The annual event is part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Korea’s marketing strategy, which aims to increase brand awareness here as the carmaker is eyeing growing market demand for sport utility vehicles.

The company introduced a series of Jeep vehicles in the first half of the year to highlight the brand’s strength and its heritage as the true American SUV, it added.

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114