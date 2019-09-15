Justice Minister Cho Kuk still popular candidate for presidency: poll

NATIONAL

Justice Minister Cho Kuk continues to be relatively popular as a prospective presidential candidate, seemingly unhurt by the prosecution’s ongoing probe into corruption allegations surrounding him and his family.



In an opinion poll of 1,026 adults conducted by marketing agency Kantar from Sept. 9-11, Cho ranked third with 7 percent of support, falling behind Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon with 15.9 percent and main opposition Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn with 14.4 percent.







Justice Minister Cho Kuk (Yonhap)