Cho Kuk’s relative grilled on minister family’s shady investment

NATIONAL

Prosecutors took their probe into Justice Minister Cho Kuk’s family’s private equity fund to the next level over the weekend, with a key figure in the Cho family’s shady investment activities grilled for the second day Sunday.



Justice Minister Cho’s cousin once removed was arrested Saturday morning at Incheon Airport on allegations of embezzlement, among other offenses. The arrest came three weeks after he left the country in end-August, just before prosecutors launched a probe into the minister’s ties to private equity fund Blue Core Value-Up 1 and its operator, Co-Link Private Equity. An arrest warrant request was expected to be filed later in the day, as the existing arrest warrant expires Monday at 6 a.m.



Cho Beom-dong, 36, is believed to be the de facto owner of Co-Link, which managed Blue Core Value-Up 1 dubbed "the Cho Kuk fund." The justice minister's wife, their two children and other members of the family are the sole investors in Blue Core Value-Up 1, having collectively invested 1.4 billion won ($1,187). The minister’s brother-in-law had invested 5 million won in Co-Link Private Equity.







Cho Kuk responds to reporters Saturday. (Yonhap)