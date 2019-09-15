Samsung's smartphone share in Europe surges in Q2

Samsung's smartphone exports to Central and Eastern Europe accounted for 40 percent of the market in the April-June period, up from 33 percent a year earlier, according to the market researcher Counterpoint Research.
Its share was twice that of Huawei of China's 20 percent, it noted.
|Galaxy Fold (Samsung Electronics)
The Korean tech firm posted the strong performance despite flattening smartphone demand in the region, led by solid sales of its mid-range Galaxy A series.
"Samsung benefited from the drop in Huawei's volumes after the US' trade ban," Counterpoint Research said in the report. "Excellent traction for its refreshed A-series also helped the company's performance in the region."
Samsung was able to attract European consumers with its affordable and powerful A series, which took up nearly 70 percent of its smartphone shipments in the region, the research firm said. (Yonhap)