Samsung's smartphone share in Europe surges in Q2

BUSINESS

Galaxy Fold (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics Co.'s smartphone shipments to Europe jumped in the second quarter from a year earlier, benefiting from Huawei's struggle with a US trade ban, a report showed Sunday.Samsung's smartphone exports to Central and Eastern Europe accounted for 40 percent of the market in the April-June period, up from 33 percent a year earlier, according to the market researcher Counterpoint Research.Its share was twice that of Huawei of China's 20 percent, it noted.The Korean tech firm posted the strong performance despite flattening smartphone demand in the region, led by solid sales of its mid-range Galaxy A series."Samsung benefited from the drop in Huawei's volumes after the US' trade ban," Counterpoint Research said in the report. "Excellent traction for its refreshed A-series also helped the company's performance in the region."Samsung was able to attract European consumers with its affordable and powerful A series, which took up nearly 70 percent of its smartphone shipments in the region, the research firm said. (Yonhap)