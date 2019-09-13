Moon, Trump to hold summit in New York this month

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump will hold summit talks in New York late this month on the sidelines of a U.N. session, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday.



The allies have agreed to hold the meeting to coincide with Moon's visit to the U.S. city for the 74th General Assembly session of the United Nations from Sept. 22-26, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.



But the two sides are still in consultations on a detailed timetable for the summit, she added.



Moon is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the U.N. session on Sept. 24.





South Korea President Moon Jae-in(left) and his US counterpart Donald Trump. Yonhap

He will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and leaders from other countries.Moon is to join an event to prepare for a P4G summit and the U.N. Climate Action Summit as well. P4G stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, a new climate alliance aiming to become a new engine to drive eco-friendly growth.Moon and Trump had their previous summit in Seoul on June 30, after which they traveled to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) together.They briefly met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the truce village of Panmunjom within the DMZ, which serves as the inter-Korean border.Pyongyang and Washington are expected to resume working-level denuclearization talks in the coming weeks.Trump told reporters that he's willing to meet Kim again at some point later this year.Many observers predict that John Bolton's departure from the position of U.S. national security adviser will have a positive effect on their negotiations. He is known for his hawkish approach toward Pyongyang.