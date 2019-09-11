Coupang’s CS delivery expert certification approved by government

BUSINESS

Cho Gyeong-taek, Coupang’s trainer, Nam Gi-young, a training director, and Woo Bong-woo, director of Vocational Competency Assessment at HRD Korea, pose for a photo at an event Tuesday at Coex in southern Seoul organized by HRD Korea to recognize Coupang’s CS Delivery Expert certification. (Coupang)

Coupang’s in-house deliverymen certification system has been recognized by the Human Resources Development Service of Korea under the Ministry of Employment and Labor, the company said Tuesday. It is the first delivery-related certification to be approved by a government agency.Coupang’s CS Delivery Expert certification, broken down to Fresh, Senior, Pro, and Master level, is used to rate the level of expertise of Coupang’s deliverymen Coupangmen.Coupang explained that the four certifications can be acquired when Coupangmen complete certain periods of service, meet job goals and pass job competency exams. Entry-level Coupangmen are awarded CS Delivery Expert Fresh after passing written and practical job exams.The approval of the certification system by HRD Korea indicates that Coupangmen are now officially recognized for their expertise in delivery work and services, the company said.Coupang’s Training Director Nam Ki-young said Coupang has worked on strengthening Coupangmen’s expertise, adding that it will continue supporting their journey in becoming delivery experts.By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)