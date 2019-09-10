[Box Office] Movies in Theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

(US)Opened Sept. 4HorrorDirected by Andy MuschiettiTwenty-seven years after the Losers Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike (Isaiah Mustafa), the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home.



Tune in for Love

(Korea)

Opened Aug. 28

Romance, Drama

Directed by Jung Ji-woo



In 1994, when singer Yoo Yeol appears on the air for the first time as host of radio show “Yoo Yeol’s Music Album,” Hyeon-woo (Jung Hae-in) happens to run into Mi-su (Kim Go-eun) at the bakery where she works. Throughout the next decade, fate keeps pulling Hyeon-woo and Mi-su together and pushing them apart again as they try to figure out life on their own, and with each other.