[Box Office] Movies in Theaters this week

It Chapter Two
(US)
Opened Sept. 4
Horror
Directed by Andy Muschietti
Twenty-seven years after the Losers Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike (Isaiah Mustafa), the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home.
Tune in for Love
(Korea)
Opened Aug. 28
Romance, Drama
Directed by Jung Ji-woo
In 1994, when singer Yoo Yeol appears on the air for the first time as host of radio show “Yoo Yeol’s Music Album,” Hyeon-woo (Jung Hae-in) happens to run into Mi-su (Kim Go-eun) at the bakery where she works. Throughout the next decade, fate keeps pulling Hyeon-woo and Mi-su together and pushing them apart again as they try to figure out life on their own, and with each other.
Metamorphosis
(Korea)
Opened Aug. 21
Horror, Thriller
Directed by Kim Hong-seon
A shape-shifting demon infiltrates a family, sparking strange and horrible incidents. As the members of the family grow first suspicious and then enraged with each other, exorcist “Uncle Park Jung-su” suddenly visits.
Exit
(Korea)
Opened July 31
Action, Comedy
Directed by Lee Sang-geun
Yong-nam (Jo Jung-suk) is a young man struggling in the job market with no marketable skills. At his mother’s 70th birthday party, he runs into Ui-ju (Im Yoon-ah), an old crush from his college rock-climbing club. Then, a terrorist attack in a nearby building forces Yong-nam to act to get the family to safety.