The art of silk threads, sheet metal

LIFE&STYLE

Dahoe creations by silk thread master Lim Keum-hee (left) and Memoir_drops#7 forged by metal artist Kim Sang-hoon (Yeol)

Dahoe creations by silk thread master Lim Keum-hee (Yeol)





Memoir_drops#7 forged by metal artist Kim Sang-hoon (Yeol)

Yeol, the Korean Heritage Preservation Society, will hold an exhibition inspired by traditional craftsmanship at Yeol Bukchonga in the neighborhood of Bukchon, central Seoul, from Sept. 18 to Oct. 18.Since 2013, Yeol has led an annual project that supports a master artisan and a young artist, showcasing their work in an exhibition. Silk thread master Lim Keum-hee and young metal artist Kim Sang-hoon were picked this year.Lim, an artisan with 30 years of experience, practices dahoe, the traditional practice of braiding silk cords in intricate shapes. Such cords were used to fasten hanbok jackets worn by women.For the collection on show, Lim collaborated with a contemporary designer, adding decorative elements to the creations.Metal craftsman Kim Sang-hoon was selected as the young artist of the year. Kim creates conceptual vessels using raising and chasing techniques, the basic methods of shaping sheet metal.Kim is inspired by solo traveling and nature. His creations are about conveying moments of awe. Like the nature Kim experiences on his trips, his creations give the impression of being either soft or rough.In 2016, Kim won the first prize at the 18th Silver Triennial International Berlin for the Youth Promotion Competition, a prestigious craftsmanship award in the silversmith scene in Germany.For more information about the artists and the exhibition, contact Yeol at info@yeol.org or (02) 745-5878.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)