[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

Grand Hilton Seoul presents Happy Fallidays package for fall.The deal offers one-night stay at a mountain-view room, two glasses of fruit tea and a breakfast for two. Guests can choose the tea flavor, ranging from citron, grapefruit to Jeju hallabong.The deal also offers executive lounge benefits for happy hour, dessert bar, free rental of Cellreturn LED face masks and Nintendo Switch.Access to the indoor pool and fitness facility are complimentary.The package is priced from 184,000 won. For more information, call Grand Hilton Seoul at (02) 2287-8400.Millennium Hilton Seoul will host the Mexican Barbecue Fiesta at its bar Oak Room during happy hours from Sept.17-23.Guest chef Salvador Orozco of Bull & Tank Restaurant group will lead the kitchen in creating trendy Mexican dishes such as spicy grilled fish with salsa, tacos with shrimp and beans, and chicken with peanut salsa sauce. The Mexican fare will be offered in addition to Oak Room’s usual barbeque buffet.The happy hour barbecue also comes with unlimited craft beer or house wine, priced at 54,000 won per person on weekdays from 6 to 8:30 pm.On Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 21 and 22), the Mexican cuisine will be featured at Cafe 395’s lunch and dinner buffets, priced at 94,000 won at lunch and 99,000 won at dinner.For reservations or inquiries, call Oak Room (02) 317-3234 or Cafe 395 at (02) 317-3062.Park Hyatt Seoul’s premium music bar The Timber House has launched Sparkle Prawn promotion until the end of October.During the promotion, diners can enjoy fresh large-sized prawns in season.During happy hours (6-8 p.m.), various finger food items created with prawns will be served along with an unlimited flow of sparkling wine, sake or draft beer at the cost of 69,000 won per person.Champagne sets pair prawn dishes with a bottle of premium champagne, ranging between 260,000 to 595,000 won.A la carte menu will be available from 35,000 won.For more information, call The Timber House at (02) 2016-1291.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel hosts the third Sheraton Beer Festival Sept. 27-28.The festival presents varieties of beer from popular local and global breweries, including Goose Island, The Hand and Malt, Art Monster, Stella Artois, Budweiser, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Corona. Chef’s assorted snack dishes and a busking performance will be prepared, too.The ticket costs 12,000 won per person, including a cup or bottle of beer, some snacks, and a coupon for a lucky draw. Tickets for the festival are currently available on Naver website. The festival will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 27 and 2 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 28.For more information, call Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel at (02) 2211 1710.Steak for groups at JW Marriott DongdaemunJW Marriott Dongdaemun’s BLT Steak presents the Back to Basic set menu customized for Korean diners.The set menu for two starts off with amuse bouche and popover bread, followed by fresh vegetable salad, honey glazed bacon, dry-aged sirloin steak, grilled asparagus with mashed potato. For dessert, mango coconut sorbet and ice cream will be served.For three, the vegetable salad will be changed to a Caesar salad, and for four, tomato mozzarella salad will be served along with crepe souffle.The promotion deal is available for dinner, costing 215,000 won for two, 320,000 won for three and 430,000 won for four.For more information or reservations, call BLT Steak at (02) 2276-3330.