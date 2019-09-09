Lawmaker’s son arrested in DUI case

NATIONAL

Liberty Party Korea Rep. Chang Je-won (right) and his son Chang Yong-jun (Indigo Music, Yonhap)

The 19-year-old son of Liberty Party Korea Rep. Chang Je-won is accused of driving drunk and causing an accident, police said Monday.Rapper NO:EL, whose real name is Chang Yong-jun, was arrested Saturday after crashing into a motorcycle with his car in Mapo-gu, Seoul, between 2 and 3 a.m. the same day. Police say Chang’s blood alcohol level was 0.08 percent, which means he could lose his driver’s license.“He (Chang) seems to have admitted to driving after the police started to track his trail and began investigating his claims that someone else had been driving at the time of the accident,” Min Gap-ryong, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, said during a press conference held Monday at the Seodaemun Police Station in Seoul.The rapper initially told police that his acquaintance had been driving and that he had arrived on the scene shortly after the accident, police said. Chang reportedly tried to reach a deal with the motorcyclist by offering money at the scene and by mentioning that his father was a lawmaker.When police arrived on the scene, Chang was standing some distance away and told police someone else had been driving, according to Min, who said there was difficulty in determining who the driver was at the time.Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)