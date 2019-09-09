Hyundai Department Store becomes seller on Coupang

BUSINESS

Hyundai Department Store became the first major department store here to sell its products via Coupang, the country’s largest e-commerce platform by sales, amid intensifying e-commerce competition among online retailers as well as major department stores.According to Hyundai Department Store, it joined hands with Coupang to bolster its competitiveness both online and offline by using Coupang’s next-day delivery flagship service Rocket Delivery.Hyundai said it has registered itself as a seller on Coupang’s open market with 407,236 items for sale, which will involve Hyundai paying commission fees to Coupang.It is unprecedented for one of the top three department stores, the others being Lotte and Shinsegae, to actively sell its products on an e-commerce platform.Their products include luxury goods, and price competition is significant on e-commerce platforms.Previously, Galleria Department Store, AK Department Store, NC Department Store and Daegu Department Store joined the Coupang network.Hyundai currently runs its own online mall, The Hyundai.com, but has seen weak online sales compared with its rivals.The latest decision appears to be part of a strategy to maximize sales through established online platforms rather than investing in its own, which falls behind Lotte.com and Shinsegae’s SSG.com in terms of connectivity and popularity.“We are partnering with Coupang so that more customers can purchase Hyundai Department Store goods. We are seeking partnerships with other e-commerce platforms as well,” said a Hyundai Department Store official.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)