Typhoon kills 5, damages N. Korean farms: North media

“Five people have been killed and three others have been injured and are being treated at the hospital according to the data collected by the National Emergency Disaster Committee,” the KCNA said.
|Pedestrians shield themselves from wind and rain brought by Typhoon Lingling Saturday, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP-Yonhap)
Some 460 houses and 14 public buildings were "completely or partially destroyed or submerged" by the typhoon. It added that 46,200 hectares of farmland had been affected.
With the typhoon having passed largely through the North and South Hwanghae provinces where much of North Korea’s grain is produced just ahead of harvest season, the food shortage situation there is likely to worsen.
North Korea’s state broadcaster, Korean Central Television also reported that power supply had been suspended while buildings and roads were damaged in capital Pyongyang and the Hwanghae and South Hamgyong provinces.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)