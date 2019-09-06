[Announcement] Herald Design Forum 2019

The forum, which celebrates its ninth anniversary this year, has invited internationally recognized designers, artists and scientists to discuss issues related to ecology and the environment, as well as future prospects.
A keynote speech by actress Gong Hyo-jin, an environmental activist who leads a local upcycling project, “Super Magic Factory,” will open this year’s event.
Dutch designer Daan Roosegaarde and Los Angeles County Museum of Art director Michael Govan will deliver lectures in the morning session.
In the afternoon, Alexander Mankowsky, futurologist at Daimler; Ignasi Ribas, researcher at the Institute of Space Studies of Catalonia; Turner Prize-winning designer Maria Lisogorskaya and Dutch designer Dave Hakkens will engage in diverse discourses on ecological issues.
This year’s design forum will feature music performances in an event titled “Art Night.”
Media artist Bae Jae-hyuk will open Art Night with a talk on recent ecological changes and the changes that the human species will need to make in response, if it is to survive.
Bae is a member of the local media art collective team VOID, which holds exhibitions and introduces artworks that incorporate the latest technologies, including robotics.
Muto, an up-and-coming South Korean musical collective that marries electronic sounds with the sounds of the Korean traditional string instrument geomungo will perform during Art Night.
This year, the design forum has designated the second week of October as Herald Design Week. Throughout the week, there will be a range of lectures and discussion sessions where visitors can listen to the experiences of designers working in different industries.
Date: 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10
Venue: Grand Hyatt Seoul Grand Ballroom/Grand Salon
Topic: Do We Need Another Planet?
Organizer: Herald Corporation
Contact: Tel. (02)727-0042•0043 / amigo@heraldcorp.com
Tickets: www.heralddesign.co.kr
Forum Speakers:
Gong Hyo-jin, Korean actress
Daan Roosegaarde, Dutch artist and founder of Studio Roosegaarde
Michael Govan, director of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Alexander Mankowsky, futurologist at Daimler
Ignasi Ribas, director of the Institute of Space Studies of Catalonia
Maria Lisogorskaya, founding director of Assemble studio
Alex Mustonen, architect and co-founder of Snarkitecture
Dave Hakkens, Dutch designer and founder of Precious Plastic