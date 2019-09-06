Go to Mobile Version

LG to showcase CLOi robots at Gwangju Biennale

By Song Su-hyun
  • Published : Sept 6, 2019 - 16:22
  • Updated : Sept 6, 2019 - 16:22

LG Electronics said Friday it is taking part in the annual design festival in Gwangju by showcasing two of its latest robots.

The company will showcase LG CLOi CareBot and GestureBot at a pop-up booth at the Gwangju Biennale festival that will kick off Saturday for a two-day run.

The CLOi CareBot is built to exchange emotions with users. For example, it can change its eyes, body postures and voice tone in accordance with the users’ hand gestures. 

Visitors look at an LG CLOi bot at its booth at Gwangju Biennale. (LG Electronics)

The CLOi GestureBot teaches users sign language when the users type in their names or words via an app.

“LG’s participation is showcasing the firm’s innovative products and services,” a company official said.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)


