SsangYong’s Korando attains top safety rating in Europe

BUSINESS

Korando (SsangYong Motor)

SsangYong Motor’s Korando has received the top safety rating from the European New Car Assessment Program, the company said Friday.The sport utility vehicle garnered five stars in all four categories, proving it has an excellent drive assist program and can protect passengers and pedestrians effectively, it added.“By securing various safety features such as Deep Control system, state-of-the-art vehicle control technology and the (greatest) number of air bags (in South Korea), Korando was able to produce the best scores (even under) Europe’s high safety standards,” the company said in a statement.After attaining top scores for safety, the company expects to expand sales not only in Europe but also in other markets abroad, it added.The Korean SUV maker launched the all-new Korando diesel early this year and a gasoline model last month.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)