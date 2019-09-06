Korean economy plagued by weak demand: state-run think tank

BUSINESS

The South Korean economy remains sluggish due to weak domestic demand and slowing exports, a state-run think tank said Friday."The Korean economy remains stagnant on weakening internal and external demand," the Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in its English-language Monthly Economic Trends publication.Retail sales edged down 0.3 percent in July from a year earlier while facility investment fell 4.7 percent during the same period.South Korea's exports plunged 13.6 percent on-year to $44.2 billion for August, extending their on-year decline for the ninth consecutive month due mainly to the Sino-US trade dispute and a prolonged drop in prices of semiconductors.Outbound shipments of chips fell 30.7 percent in August from a year earlier, dealing a blow to South Korea, where semiconductors account for one-fifth of its exports.South Korea -- home to Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chip maker, and its smaller rival SK hynix Inc. -- accounted for more than 60 percent of the global memory chip market in 2018.South Korea's headline inflation remained unchanged at 0.0 percent in August from a year earlier. The reading marked the lowest since 1965, when the statistics agency started compiling data on consumer prices.Core inflation -- which excludes food and energy -- rose 0.8 percent from a year earlier."Given that core inflation held a higher 0 percent range, a rebound is likely from late this year when temporary factors fade," the KDI said.