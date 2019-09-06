Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Korean economy plagued by weak demand: state-run think tank

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 6, 2019 - 12:39
  • Updated : Sept 6, 2019 - 12:39

The South Korean economy remains sluggish due to weak domestic demand and slowing exports, a state-run think tank said Friday.  

"The Korean economy remains stagnant on weakening internal and external demand," the Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in its English-language Monthly Economic Trends publication.

Retail sales edged down 0.3 percent in July from a year earlier while facility investment fell 4.7 percent during the same period.


(Yonhap)

South Korea's exports plunged 13.6 percent on-year to $44.2 billion for August, extending their on-year decline for the ninth consecutive month due mainly to the Sino-US trade dispute and a prolonged drop in prices of semiconductors.

Outbound shipments of chips fell 30.7 percent in August from a year earlier, dealing a blow to South Korea, where semiconductors account for one-fifth of its exports.

South Korea -- home to Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chip maker, and its smaller rival SK hynix Inc. -- accounted for more than 60 percent of the global memory chip market in 2018.

South Korea's headline inflation remained unchanged at 0.0 percent in August from a year earlier. The reading marked the lowest since 1965, when the statistics agency started compiling data on consumer prices.

Core inflation -- which excludes food and energy -- rose 0.8 percent from a year earlier.

"Given that core inflation held a higher 0 percent range, a rebound is likely from late this year when temporary factors fade," the KDI said. (Yonhap)



LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114