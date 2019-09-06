Go to Mobile Version

LATEST NEWS

By The Associated Press

By KH Test Developer
  • Published : Sept 6, 2019 - 11:10
  • Updated : Sept 6, 2019 - 11:10

W2397asian

r s BC-BKL--WNBAGlance 09-06 0168

^BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

^WNBA=

^By The Associated Press=

^All Times EDT=

^EASTERN CONFERENCE=

^ W L Pct GB

x-Washington 24 8 .750 _

x-Connecticut 23 9 .719 1

x-Chicago 19 13 .594 5

Indiana 11 21 .344 13

New York 9 23 .281 15

Atlanta 8 25 .242 16{

^WESTERN CONFERENCE=

^ W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 20 12 .625 _

x-Las Vegas 20 13 .606 {

x-Minnesota 17 15 .531 3

x-Seattle 17 15 .531 3

x-Phoenix 15 17 .469 5

Dallas 10 22 .313 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___=

^Wednesday's Games=

Connecticut 102, Dallas 72〈

^Thursday's Games=

Atlanta 78, Las Vegas 74

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.〈

^Friday's Games=

Indiana at New York, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.〈

^Saturday's Games=

No games scheduled=

AP-WF-09-06-19 0138GMT〈



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114