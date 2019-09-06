W2397asian
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Washington 24 8 .750 _
x-Connecticut 23 9 .719 1
x-Chicago 19 13 .594 5
Indiana 11 21 .344 13
New York 9 23 .281 15
Atlanta 8 25 .242 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 20 12 .625 _
x-Las Vegas 20 13 .606
x-Minnesota 17 15 .531 3
x-Seattle 17 15 .531 3
x-Phoenix 15 17 .469 5
Dallas 10 22 .313 10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Wednesday's Games
Connecticut 102, Dallas 72
Thursday's Games
Atlanta 78, Las Vegas 74
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Indiana at New York, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled
