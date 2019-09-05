[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

(Korea)Opened Aug. 28Romance, DramaDirected by Jung Ji-wooIn 1994, when singer Yoo Yeol appears on the air for the first time as host of the radio show “Yoo Yeol’s Music Album,” Hyeon-woo (Jung Hae-in) happens to run across Mi-su (Kim Go-eun) at the bakery where she works. Throughout the next decade, fate keeps pulling Hyeon-woo and Mi-su together and pushing them apart again as they try to figure out life on their own, and with each other.

(Korea)Opened Aug. 21Horror, ThrillerDirected by Kim Hong-seonA shape-shifting demon infiltrates a family, sparking strange and horrible incidents. As the members of the family grow first suspicious and then enraged with each other, exorcist “Uncle Park Jung-su” suddenly visits.(Korea)Opened July 31Action, ComedyDirected by Lee Sang-geunYong-nam (Jo Jung-suk) is a young man struggling in the job market with no marketable skills. At his mother’s 70th birthday party, he runs into Ui-ju (Im Yoon-ah), an old crush from his college rock-climbing club. Then, a terrorist attack in a nearby building forces Yong-nam to act to get the family to safety.(US)Opened Aug. 14Action, AdventureDirected by David LeitchEver since hulking lawman Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and lawless outcast Shaw (Jason Statham) first faced off in 2015’s “Furious 7,” the duo have swapped smack talk and blows trying to take each other down. But when cybergenetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever, these two sworn enemies will have to work together to stop him.