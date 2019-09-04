[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

Savory afternoon tea at Park Hyatt Seoul
Park Hyatt Seoul’s The Lounge presents the Plentifall afternoon tea set.
The afternoon tea, served on a three-tier porcelain tea tray customized for the hotel, includes pumpkin soup, mushroom crepe, salmon sandwich, ham, chocolate roll cake, persimmon mousse cake and a variety of chocolates, along with in-house scones and fresh fruit. Guests can choose coffee or tea, or add a glass of champagne at an additional cost of 18,000 won.
Priced at 39,000 won per person, the tea set is available until Oct. 23 between 2 to 5:30 p.m.
For more information or reservations, call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205.
Autumn arrives at Grand Hilton Seoul
Grand Hilton Seoul presents Happy Fallidays package for fall.
The deal offers one-night stay at a mountain-view room, two glasses of fruit tea and a breakfast for two. Guests can choose the tea flavor, ranging from citron, grapefruit to Jeju hallabong.
The deal also offers executive lounge benefits for happy hour, dessert bar, free rental of Cellreturn LED face masks and Nintendo Switch.
Access to the indoor pool and fitness facility are complimentary.
The package is priced from 184,000 won. For more information, call Grand Hilton Seoul at (02) 2287-8400.
Brunch in the Sky at InterContinental Seoul Coex
InterContinental Seoul Coex’s Italian restaurant Sky Lounge presents the weekend-exclusive Il Brunch.
Il Brunch starts with Aperol Spritz, one of the most common types of aperitif in Italy. Four types of pass-around selections are available, along with a buffet.
Il Brunch is available every weekend from Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., including the Chuseok holiday from Sept. 12-15.
It costs 79,000 won per person. A glass of champagne can be added for an additional 20,000 won. Unlimited champagne along with brunch is available at 139,000 won.
For reservations and inquiries, call Sky Lounge at (02) 3430-8630.
Fresh prawns at Park Hyatt Seoul
Park Hyatt Seoul’s premium music bar The Timber House has launched Sparkle Prawn promotion until the end of October.
During the promotion, diners can enjoy fresh large-sized prawns in season.
During happy hours (6-8 p.m.), various finger foods created with prawns will be served along with an unlimited flow of sparkling wine, sake or draft beer at the cost of 69,000 won per person.
Champagne sets pair prawn dishes with a bottle of premium champagne, ranging between 260,000 to 595,000 won.
A-la-carte-menu will be available from 35,000 won.
For more information, call The Timber House at (02) 2016-1291.
Steak for groups at JW Marriott Dongdaemun
JW Marriott Dongdaemun’s BLT Steak presents the Back to Basic set menu customized for Korean diners.
The set menu for two starts off with amuse bouche and popover bread, followed by fresh vegetable salad, honey glazed bacon, dry-aged sirloin steak, grilled asparagus with mashed potato. For dessert, mango coconut sorbet and ice cream will be served.
For three, the vegetable salad will be changed to a Caesar salad, and for four, tomato mozzarella salad will be served along with crepe souffle.
The promotion deal is available for dinner, costing 215,000 won for two, 320,000 won for three and 430,000 won for four.
For more information or reservations, call BLT Steak at (02) 2276-3330.