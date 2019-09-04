[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

InterContinental Seoul Coex’s Italian restaurant Sky Lounge presents the weekend-exclusive Il Brunch.Il Brunch starts with Aperol Spritz, one of the most common types of aperitif in Italy. Four types of pass-around selections are available, along with a buffet.Il Brunch is available every weekend from Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., including the Chuseok holiday from Sept. 12-15.It costs 79,000 won per person. A glass of champagne can be added for an additional 20,000 won. Unlimited champagne along with brunch is available at 139,000 won.For reservations and inquiries, call Sky Lounge at (02) 3430-8630.Park Hyatt Seoul’s premium music bar The Timber House has launched Sparkle Prawn promotion until the end of October.During the promotion, diners can enjoy fresh large-sized prawns in season.During happy hours (6-8 p.m.), various finger foods created with prawns will be served along with an unlimited flow of sparkling wine, sake or draft beer at the cost of 69,000 won per person.Champagne sets pair prawn dishes with a bottle of premium champagne, ranging between 260,000 to 595,000 won.A-la-carte-menu will be available from 35,000 won.For more information, call The Timber House at (02) 2016-1291.JW Marriott Dongdaemun’s BLT Steak presents the Back to Basic set menu customized for Korean diners.The set menu for two starts off with amuse bouche and popover bread, followed by fresh vegetable salad, honey glazed bacon, dry-aged sirloin steak, grilled asparagus with mashed potato. For dessert, mango coconut sorbet and ice cream will be served.For three, the vegetable salad will be changed to a Caesar salad, and for four, tomato mozzarella salad will be served along with crepe souffle.The promotion deal is available for dinner, costing 215,000 won for two, 320,000 won for three and 430,000 won for four.For more information or reservations, call BLT Steak at (02) 2276-3330.