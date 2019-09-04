[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Everland theme park will hold the latest edition of its zombie-themed Halloween festival “Blood City” until Nov. 17.Parts of the park will be decorated in a horror theme, with around 100 actors dressed as zombies, clowns and other monsters. Performances will be available and various photo spots will be arranged, including at the recently unveiled “Raptor Ranger” attraction.Some of the most popular attractions, including T-Express, will get into the horror spirit as well.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit www.everland.com.A variety of events are planned for visitors at this festival, such as catching clam in the mud flats, and jumbo shrimp, traditional rites for a big catch of fish, fishing boat parades, singing contests and other hands-on activities.The hours are between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The festival will be held until Sept.15.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (tour.hongseong.go.kr) is only in Korean.The Pohang Steel Art Festival blends steel, art and cultural activities throughout Pohang’s history including the story of Posco’s success in the steel industry through its Finex method.The programs include opening and closing events, steel art piece exhibition, performances, weekend busking, film show.The festival opens Saturday, and is held until Sept. 28, open to visitors of all ages.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (steel.phcf.or.kr) is only in Korean.The Daejeon Saturday Festival offers things to eat, see, enjoy, buy and play.It runs every Saturday until Oct. 5 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.Attractions include the Daejeon Jungang Market (open at night only during the festival), the Sky Road EDM party, flea markets, street events, DJing, outdoor clubs and food trucks.It is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330.The Muju Firefly Festival takes place in the pure environment of Muju, a natural habitat for fireflies and marsh snails the firefly larvae feed on. It offers many attractions and activities, but the highlight of the festival starts after 8 p.m. when the fireflies light up the night sky.The festival runs until Sunday, and is available to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean or English, visit www.firefly.or.kr.