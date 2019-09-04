SKT, Microsoft team up for cloud gaming platform

Starting next month, a pilot version of Project xCloud will be available for LTE and 5G subscribers of SKT. Users can experience various games stored in the cloud without downloading them to their devices.
At the core of the latest partnership lies the Xbox game console technology of Microsoft, according to SKT.
|Kareem Choudhry (right), chief vice president of cloud gaming at Microsoft, poses with an SKT executive and professional gamer Faker (middle) to celebrate the partnership at SKT’s headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (SK Telecom)
Supported by SKT’s 5G network, the US firm’s high-resolution games in the cloud can be accessible on smartphones instead of the previous wireless controller for console games.
SKT CEO Park Jung-ho signed a memorandum of understanding with his counterpart Satya Nadella in March, the company said.
The Korean firm will be the exclusive cloud game service provider in partnership with Microsoft here.
The mobile game sector is growing rapidly in the country, accounting for 47.3 percent of the total market as of 2018.
Korea is the fourth-largest gaming country with the market value worth about 13 trillion won ($10.8 billion).
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)