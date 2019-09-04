Mirae Asset Daewoo picked as best brokerage

The survey, conducted biannually by a major civic group for financial consumers here, involved more than 5,000 consumers and 56 local brokerages.
The civic group also took the firms’ financial soundness and business decisions into consideration.
|Mirae Asset Daewoo`s headquarters in Seoul (Mirae Asset Group)
Mirae Asset Daewoo scored the highest in areas related to fiscal soundness and stability. Its net capital ratio, often used as a yardstick to measure fiscal soundness, stood at 1669 percent last year, which was well-above the industry average of 352 percent, the survey noted.
Its reported total capital of 8.5 trillion won with assets of 66.7 trillion won also contributed to its ranking.
The brokerage has moved up four notches since the previous survey conducted in 2017.
Its industry rivals, Samsung Securities and NH Investment & Securities ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)