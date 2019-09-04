Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

S-Oil holds charity event ahead of Chuseok

By Cho Hyee-su
  • Published : Sept 4, 2019 - 15:40
  • Updated : Sept 4, 2019 - 15:40

With the Chuseok holiday approaching, South Korea’s leading oil refiner S-Oil held a charity event at Sungsan Community Welfare Center on Wednesday.

The charity event, titled “Sharing Songpyeon with S-Oil,” was attended by CEO Hussain A Al-Qahtani, along with some 100 executives and employees of the firm.

They made songpyeon, a type of rice cake eaten during Chuseok, and donated food as well as gift sets consisting of groceries and daily necessities to 800 low-income families in the Mapo district.


S-Oil CEO Hussain A Al-Qahtani (left) makes songpyeon with children during a charity event in Seoul on Wednesday. (S-Oil)

According to the firm, the event was CEO Al-Qahtani’s first volunteer activity here since he became S-Oil’s CEO in June. He was previously the president and CEO of Saudi Aramco Shell Refinery from 2016.

Al-Qahtani said, “Our society will be a better place to live in if people express and practice inner goodness,” adding that he would continue to make efforts to help those in need.

Since 2007, S-Oil has engaged with local communities, such as by sharing tteokguk -- Korean rice cake soup -- on New Year’s Day, the firm said. 

By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114