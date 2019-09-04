Samsung opens 'digital playground in London

BUSINESS

Visitors draw pictures on a curved LED screen at Samsung KX in Coal Drops Yard in London on Tuesday. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it has opened an “experience center” at King’s Cross in London, UK, with the aim of offering a new space where customers can check its future technologies.The South Korean tech giant has built the Samsung KX center in an area measuring 1,858 square meters on the top floor of the Coal Drops Yard shopping complex, where visitors can attend various cultural events and workshops organized by local educational institutions and experience the latest technologies firsthand.Samsung will showcase its first connected-driving experience, Digital Cockpit, as well as virtual art creation space Galaxy Graffiti, music creation platform DJ Galaxy, augmented reality messaging tech AR Message Tree, 3D ME and Collage ME.The venue will serve as a “digital playground” for anyone interested in cutting-edge information technologies, and can also be turned into a concert hall or stage when needed for events such as fashion shows and cooking shows.“We have redesigned our brand experience spaces to give consumers what they want -- more dynamic, flexible locations where exploration is endless -- and at Samsung KX infinite possibilities are available,” said Global Chief Marketing Officer Lee Young-hee.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)