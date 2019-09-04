Ahngook Pharm. executive arrested over illegal clinical tests

Prosecutors said Wednesday they have arrested an executive of Ahngook Pharmaceutical Co. on charges of carrying out illegal clinical tests.
The KOSDAQ-listed company's Vice Chairman Auh Jin is suspected of having performed the illicit act in violation of the pharmacy law, the Seoul Seobu District Prosecutors' Office said.
The drug company also publicly announced Auh's arrest earlier in the day.
In a separate case, Auh has been indicted without detention on charges of having offered kickbacks worth some 9 billion won ($7.43 million) in the form of rebates to 85 doctors. (Yonhap)